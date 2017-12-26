THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attention Boozers! You better not be behind the wheel, under the influence of alcohol, as the city police have intensified their drive against drunken driving. The police have decided to tighten the noose after several accidents took place in the city in the past couple of days following drunken driving.

On Christmas night, a luxury car rammed into the compound wall of the technical area of the Thiruvananthapuram domestic airport at Shanghumugham. The wall collapsed due to the impact and it was found that all the youths inside the vehicle were drunk.

According to statistics available with the traffic police, around 50 cases are being reported daily. This number is apart from the cases which are being registered at the police control room and local police stations.

About 10-12 teams are deployed every day, including on weekdays. Interestingly, most of the offenders are those who are driving four-wheelers. Thus far, over 100 drunken driving cases have been registered in the past two days.

“The vehicles which have been seized will be released only after the offenders take part in a special awareness session,” said M K Sulfikkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic South.

The number of those caught in a single month since the police launched the drive early this month is also much higher than the average number of challans issued on a monthly basis, which is around 400-500.

However, the police said there is a dip, as compared to previous years, thanks to online taxi aggregators, ‘Uber’ and ‘Ola’.

No use for breath analysers

Sources in the police said many of the breath analysers in the police stations are not in working condition. According to a police officer, these have been damaged for the past several months and the fault has been reported to the Police headquarters. So far, many have not been replaced. So, the police are resorting to a medical examination.

When T’Puram Express contacted Deputy Commissioner of Police, G Jayadev, he admitted there are some police stations where the breathe analysers were found to be damaged. However, he also pointed out that it doesn’t mean all of them are damaged. “The major chunk is working very well,” Jayadev said.

What does the law say?

According to law, any motor vehicle driver who has alcohol content exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood as detected by a breath analyzer is liable for punishment under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The results of the test would be generated on the spot and produced as evidence in court.

Fines and punishments

Drunken drivers are liable to be imprisoned for six months and given a fine of Rs 2,000 for the first offence and up to two years imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 3,000 for a subsequent offence. The court could cancel the driving license of the offender and licensing authority could suspend or revoke the license.