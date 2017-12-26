THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram is gearing up to spread the love for books among the youth and college students. A slew of programmes was launched last year with an aim to foster the love for books and although it was highly successful among the student community, the youth could not be bought into its fold. Programmes will be charted out to turn the youth into book lovers, said librarian P K Shobhana.

The library had earlier launched a ‘Reading Challenge’ programme to popularise reading fiction among its members. The challenge was to read as many books from a collection of more than 500 books. Although as many as 600 people registered for the programme, wider participation was observed from children.

The aim next year will be to involve participation from all quarters, said Shobhana. Moreover, the library also plans to join with the literary clubs in schools to reach out to the student community.

“We have noticed that although programmes were launched to popularise Malayalam classics among children, it hasn’t reached our target. As such, more workshops and competitions to popularise the books among the children are being planned in the coming year,” she said.

The valedictory function of the ‘Reading Challenge’ programme will be held in the library on December 29. The programme will also provide a platform for the participants to share the reviews of the books they read in the challenge.

The registration for the next edition of the programme will begin soon and the aim is to include more library members.Moreover, books in the Malayalam and English fiction section presently kept at the main library will be shifted next year to the new building that has come up in the library premises. “The new building will provide ample reading space to members apart from having a dedicated space for conducting workshops and other programmes,” said Shobhana.