THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering a big drop in the number of street dogs at Kovalam beach following the regular conduct of Animal Birth Control (ABC) - Anti Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programme, the District Tourism Promotional Council, Thiruvananthapuram, has decided to continue the programme in the coming year as well.

The executive committee of DTPC has decided to recommend the Tourism Department to continue the ABC-ARV drive at the tourist destinations in Kovalam and Varkala. “We saw a sharp fall in the number of street dogs following the programme. As such we have decided to extend the programme this year to Varkala too. The decrease in numbers shows sterilisation is highly effective in controlling the population of street dogs and this necessitates the continuation of the programme,” said Prasanth T V, secretary, DTPC, Thiruvananthapuram.

The ABC-ARV programme was implemented in Kovalam and Varkala by a Kovalam based NGO ‘Street Dog Watch’ which is run by couple Mary Muscroft and Steve Muscroft. The six-month-long programme which began in April covered a total of 270 dogs in Varkala and Kovalam beach. This included 180 dogs in Varkala and 90 dogs in Kovalam. In Varkala, the areas focused were near the beach and cliff while in Kovalam, regions included areas frequented by tourists such as Samudra beach, Light House beach, Hawa beach and Kovalam Junction.

The dogs, which were caught in a humane way, were taken to the NGO’s clinic in Kovalam. After the ABC surgery, the animals were kept in the recovery room for recuperation for a period of three days and then were released in the areas from which they were caught, said Mary of Street Dog Watch.

At present, the NGO is continuing the ABC-ARV programme with the help of private donations. But it intends to submit proposals before the government bodies such as DTPC, LSGD and Thiruvanathapuram Corporation asking them to monitor the areas where the programme has been implemented and also expand it to other areas.

Locations identified by the group include areas around the airport, Balaramapuram, highway-from Kovalam to the airport, Manaltheeram, Somatheeram, Pachaloor, Poovar, Thiruvallam, Vizhinjam and Vellayani lake. “We identified these areas based on the information provided by the locals regarding an increase in the stray dog populations,” said Mary.

Meanwhile, the locals in the areas have been helpful and co-operative towards the programme, she added. “Some of them even helped in rounding up the dogs. They are happy if it is being done properly and with government approval. They also alert us when new dogs are dumped in the area,” said Mary whose organisation has also been pioneering educational programmes on the street dog issues in beach areas.

“You have to continue the programme. The fundamental problem is people don’t understand we aren’t doing it for the dog’s sake but for their sake. Dogs don’t care whether they are sterilised or vaccinated. If I cared only about the dogs I wouldn’t be sterilising them, I would just look after them,” said Mary.