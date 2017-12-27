THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With the 2018 summer barely two months away, the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat is adopting measures to prevent a repetition of the 2016 water crisis.The civic body has decided to expand ‘Jalashree,’ its comprehensive drinking water supply scheme, by recharging 1,000 more wells in the district panchayat limits. Under the scheme, all wells on the school and hospital campuses will be recharged, District panchayat president V K Madhu said. ‘Jalashree,’ which was launched recently to address the acute water shortage faced by several regions in the district, is progressing smoothly, Madhu said.

The construction of 639 farm ponds is in the final stages. At the block level, 103 ponds were being dug in Perungadavila, 104 in Athiyannur, 89 in Vamanapuram, 75 in Vellanad and 82 in Nemom. Steps are being taken to dig 110 more farm ponds by December 31 this year, he said. Under the ‘Jalashree’ scheme, 763 ponds have been recharged in the district so far. The scheme also envisages the renovation of nearly 140 big and small public ponds. In addition to this, 12,007 rain pits have been dug and 2,020 canals renovated, Madhu said.

According to him, allied activities are also progressing well. The construction of check dams has been completed wherever required and steps initiated for deploying coir geotextiles for protecting the soil. He also lauded Kilimanoor panchayat for setting an example in the implementation of the Jalashree scheme. The district panchayat has also initiated measures to address the shortage of construction material, to check the delay caused by circuitous tendering procedures and to provide training to the labour force.

The district panchayat also plans to plant 20 lakh fruit-bearing trees by June 5, the World Environment Day, Madhu said. The panchayat has produced 8.53 lakh saplings through 290 nurseries in 73 grama panchayats. The production of saplings will be completed by January, he said. The 2016 summer had been an eye-opener for Thiruvananthapuram district when, for the first time, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had to impose ‘water cuts’ in view of the depletion in the Aruvikkara reservoir. Water had to be pumped in from the Neyyar reservoir to prevent a major crisis in the capital city.

