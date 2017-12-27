THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected ransomware attack, the main server and a computer of Mercantile Cooperative bank in the city were affected on Tuesday. The Cyberdome wing of state police has begun efforts to trace the source of malware and Cyberpolice attached to city police began a probe. The preliminary investigation suspect the ransomware was from overseas.

According to Manoj Abraham, IG and Nodal Officer of Cyberdome, a computer and main server have been affected by the virus.

“In the warning, a box appeared in the monitor, the files have been found encrypted. So the files could be retrieved only after the ransom in the form of bitcoin is remitted. However, a detailed probe is on to trace the source of ransomware,” Abraham said.

The cyber police investigating the case said the attack was not that serious compared to earlier attacks in the state. Some files have already been restored using the backup system.

In May, panchayat offices across the state were affected by the ransomware virus. That time, all data files saved in Excel and Word applications had crashed and were not opening in any of their four computers in a particular panchayat office.

