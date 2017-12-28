THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has refuted reports that angioplasties and angiograms were stopped temporarily at the hospital. Superintendent Dr S Sharmad said six angioplasties and nine angiograms were done on Tuesday. Till Wednesday afternoon, eight angiograms and two angioplasties were done at the hospital, he said.

On reports that the companies have stopped supplying stent and other equipment used for cardio diseases to the hospital as there was huge arrears pending, Sharmad said an amount of Rs 3 crore has been released to the companies. The amount has been made available from the Karunya Fund. For the past many months, the companies that provide various surgical equipment and medicines are given the payment in a time-bound manner, Sharmad said.

‘’I have told the companies that the balance amount will be paid once the government gives the money. They also know that this is the procedure which was followed for the past many months. But I am not sure what prompted such reports now,’’ he said. The superintendent said he has requested the companies to supply stent and other equipment without any delay.