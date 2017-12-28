THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rangaprabhath Children’s Theatre Village, Venjaramoodu, is coming up with a platform for aspiring theatre lovers, young and old, to get together and treat themselves to some fine theatre. The theatre village is hosting an Amateur Theatre Festival on its premises, which is being hosted by the Professor G Sankara Pillai Memorial Centre of Performing Arts, Venjaramoodu.The theatre festival is being organised in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Nataka Kalari organised under the leadership of late G Sankarapillai, along with the 29th annual commemoration of the theatre doyen.

According to Geetha, president, Rangaprabhath Children’s Theatre Village said, “Though the Amateur Theatre festival is fifty years old, this is the first time that Rangaprabhath is hosting it.”The event will feature plays presented by five amateur theatre groups from across the state. Malayala Bhasha Patashala, Payyannur, will stage their play ‘Udaya Sankranti’ by T P Bhaskara Poduval on Monday. The skit, which was staged around 40 years back at Payyannur, will have the same actors donning the roles. The performance will be followed by presenting another skit ‘Uyaroyaram Adhava Evide Poyi Akasham’ on Tuesday. The play is directed by Naripatta Raju and presented by Natya Sasthra, Palghat.

Avataranam Branthalayam’ which was presented on Thursday was written by the doyen of theatre and presented by Professor G Sankara Pillai Memorial Centre of Performing Arts. City-based ‘Theatre of Good Hope’ will stage ‘Nirvanam Vasavadattom’ while the festival will come to a close with the Kavalam Narayana Paniker’s skit ‘Teyya Teyya’ by the amateur theatre group Sopanam on Friday. Veteran director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the commemoration and festival on Monday at Professor G Sankara Pillai Memorial Auditorium at Rangaprabhath Theatre Complex, Venjaramoodu.A seminar and role play on the topic ‘Challenges of Teenage’ will also be presented by class IX students of Government V H S S, Kallara, on the occasion.