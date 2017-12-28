THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cashew nuts processed in the state are likely to be sold through defence canteens.Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Cashew Industry J Mercykutty Amma received an assurance regarding this from Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when the former made a visit to New Delhi on Wednesday. Sitharaman said a decision will be taken in 15 days and it would be followed by a deal with the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation and Capex.

“The decision will bring a new vigour in the cashew sector and a major gain for the market,” said Mercykutty Amma. The minister had earlier petitioned for support from the public sector for the development of the cashew industry here. KSCDC has 30 factories and Cpaex has 10 producing 200 metric tonnes and 90 metric tonnes.