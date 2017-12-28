THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drug peddlers who trafficked marijuana into the state from Cumbam in speaker boxes faced the music from Excise. Cumbam-natives Murugan and Kumaran are the accused arrested at Housing Board junction.

Excise recovered two kg of contraband concealed in music boxes from them. The duo had been staying in Peroorkada, disguised as hotel workers.

“Ganja procured from Cumbum are used for supply at Chengalchoola and Peroorkada. We have been watching their activities for the past one month,” said an Excise officer.

The arrest was led by Circle Inspector T Anilkumar. Excise inspector Anilkumar C K, Preventive Officer Manivarnan, Civil Excise Officer Sivan, Krishnaprasad, Shamnad, Rajesh Kumar, Arunkumar and Sudheer Kumar were part of the team.