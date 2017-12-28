THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A teenager caught on camera while lifting a bike was arrested on Wednesday. The accused has been identified at Lijo, 18, of Puthiyathura.

According to the police, he stole a bike kept in front of a flower store at Kanjiramkulam on Sunday early morning.

The bike belonged to the store owner Santosh. “Lijo stole the bike around 1.30 in the morning. But he did not know that his crime was captured on a camera installed in front of the shop.” said Police.

Lijo was produced in court and remanded. Special Branch ACP Pramod Kumar A, Coastal CI Jayachandran, Vizhinjam CB SI Vijayan, Coastal SI Shanibas, Shadow SI Sunil Lal and ASI Arunkumar were part of the investigation and arrest.