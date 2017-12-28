THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Claiming the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the most relevant political front in the state, BJP state president and NDA chairman Kummanam Rajasekharan said both the LDF and UDF have failed in facing the challenges confronted by the state.

Inaugurating the 7th state conference of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) Rajan Babu faction, he said both the fronts were at a blind end and were trying to find relevance by engaging themselves in issues having a temporary impact on society.

At the same time, both fronts are ignoring the continuing breach of rights of the common people, he said. Criticising the intention behind the state government’s new ordinance on amendment to the Wetland Conservation Act of 2008, he said the state government is not taking serious note of the fact the area of paddy land is shrinking day by day.

Referring to the absence of Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma during the Central team’s visit to the Ockhi-affected villages, he said the Minister should have been there to appraise the situation more convincingly.He alleged the state government was with land sharks and encroachers and it had no agenda for the uplift of the poor and downtrodden.

JSS general secretary A N Rajan Babu in his presidential address said the party has always valued high morality in politics and it had spurned the LDF’s promise of deputy chief ministership to K R Gowri Amma and Minister post to him in return for unsettling the A K Antony Government in 2003.

“But we had taken a principled stand as we were part of the coalition. We could not ditch it while being a part of it. At least the UDF should be thankful to JSS which had four seats in the Assembly for not helping to destabilise the front,” he said.

He said V S Achuthanandan and the LDF were making the claim they had a fixed deposit of 40 seats to offer for those who attempt to unsettle the Antony Government.

He said the JSS decided to be an alliance partner in the NDA here as the Modi Government at the Centre was doing justice to the demand for social justice, corruption-free administration and upholding values in politics.

He pointed out there are 18 Central projects for women empowerment alone. P C George MLA, BJP district president S Suresh, Rajan Kannat, A K Ponnappan, Sivabodhananda Swamikal and others spoke on the occasion.