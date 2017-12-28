THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Government’s recent declaration of intent to ensure free life saving medical care to road traffic accident victims is of enormous significance. The announcement comes against the backdrop of a series of positive programmes to improve public health care services, especially for the marginalised sections of society. However, this also represents a paradigm shift in the principles that should drive the state’s health care system.

Limited to Road Accident Victims?

Presently, life saving acute and emergency care is assured only to individuals who can pay for it or are lucky enough to be near a well-resourced public hospital. This inhumane and unacceptable situation confronts not just road traffic accident victims but also patients encountering other medical emergencies. Patients, by design or otherwise, miss many ‘golden hours’ before they find a place that can provide the needed care in an affordable manner. In many such situations, hospitals are likely to divert or refer patients elsewhere, often to the detriment of the patient’s welfare. Most state run hospitals are also not equipped or designed to manage life threatening emergencies and therefore ‘send’ patients to other centres .

Care pathway for stabilisation

Patients, care takers and, the public are often unaware of where to take a person in an emergency. The most critical factor in any medical emergency is early stabilisation and this can happen only if the patient is at the right place in the shortest possible time. Most hospitals, including state run hospitals, do not clearly state what emergencies they are able to care for. Patients are often diverted elsewhere without verifying if the alternative centre is equipped to offer necessary care. Few facilities are available for safely transporting patients to a higher centre. We need a common protocol to define, detail, and display the level of emergency care a provider ( i.e. hospital) is able to offer. Clarity is also needed on what would constitute as ‘stabilising interventions’ prior to transferring patients from one centre to another.

Considerable financial resources would be required to provide universal emergency medical care that is free at the point of delivery. It is widely agreed that out of pocket expenses in Kerala is high. The total spending on emergency health care ( in the public and private sector combined) is thought to be sufficient enough to fund a world class emergency health care system for all individuals in the state. For this to materialise, the present model that is chaotic, unsafe, and unacceptable needs to be replaced with a publicly run emergency service where state and private providers work together in an integrated care pathway.

‘Two systems, one pathway model’

The scheme can commence with free care for road traffic accidents and gradually expand to include categories like all children facing a medical emergency or all mental health emergencies. This can serve as a ‘micro ‘ state health service, which could become the blue print for a future integrated, comprehensive state health service where private and state providers participate in an integrated care pathway and where clinical needs alone decide the care that a person receives. This would be a ‘two systems, one pathway’ model. The idea of free emergency care, if successfully implemented by the LDF government, would accelerate the social momentum to establish a world class health service in Kerala that is publicly managed , but provided by a variety of players.

Dr Manoj Kumar Therayil is director, Institute for Mind and Brain, Thrissur , Kerala

