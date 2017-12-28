THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will host a year-long awareness campaign, ‘Arogya Jagratha’, against communicable diseases. The campaign aims at preparing a society which can minimise the risk of communicable disease through awareness in sanitation. The volunteers will take the campaign door to door.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level campaign at Tagore Theatre in Vazhuthacaud on January 1 at 10.30 am. Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shylaja will preside over the function which will be attended by ministers, political leaders and officials.The Health Department considers this as an essential measure in a state like Kerala which witnesses the spread of such diseases in 2017. As per government estimates over 400 people died of dengue alone. Besides H1N1 and dengue, rat fever and cholera have also been reported in the state.

With hospitals crowded with patients affected by fever the state government faced the flack for poor preparation in facing the disease. The spread of the disease has been attributed to poor awareness and lack of sanitation associated with it.“The government aims for a new Kerala devoid of communicable diseases. It is the responsibility of each one of us to keep the premises clean through out the year. We can protect the health of family and society through this,” said the Health Minister.

The campaign will be carried out by Health department through 2018 in association with various departments. Ardram Mission, Local Self Government Departments, residents association, Haritha Keralam mission, Kudumbashree, Suchitwa Mission, voluntary organisations, health volunteers, general public are part of the campaign.