THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram(BVK) has condemned the Communists’ move to equate Hindu spiritual leaders with Communist despots. According to a resolution passed at the BVK delegates’ session here, the memory of revered personalities like Swami Vivekanananda was being sullied by featuring them alongside Communist despots in posters and other propaganda materials of the CPM.

On the LDF Government commemorating the 125th anniversary of Vivekananda’s epoh-making visit to Kerala by organising a programme called ‘Vivekananda Sparsham’ and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailing Adi Sankaracharaya at a function organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit(SSSU), Kalady, the BVK sought to know whether this could be perceived as the Communists finally recognising and according due respect to the Hindu spiritual leaders who had acted as the catalyst for Indian nationalism.

Underscoring the apparent U-turn on the part of the Leftists, the resolution referred to CPM patriarch E M S Namboodirippadu’s speech during a seminar held on the occasion of Sankaracharya’s 1200th birth anniversary in 1989. Sankara had impeded the scientific and material growth of India, the Marxist veteran had said.

Moreover, the EMS Government was the only government in the entire country which objected to contributions for the construction of the Vivekananda statue at Kanyakumari. “ (Hence), Pinarayi Vijayan should clarify the intention behind the government’s decision to organise ‘Vivekananda Sparsham’ and shower encomiums on Sankara. If the CPM is officially acknowledging its leaders had indeed been besmirching the memory of the Hindu spiritual leaders, then the party should apologise to the people,” it said.

The delegates’ meeting also sought to highlight the inherent contradiction in the state government trying to wrest control of the administrative committees of temples even while claiming all along religion is an opium of the masses and temples as well as sacred groves are the fountain head of superstition and hence should be done away with.

