THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry against a private hospital here and its urologist based on reports a patient was fleeced on the pretext of carrying out a surgery.

Commission acting chairman P Mohanadas asked the District Police Chief to depute a senior police officer, not less in rank of a DySP, to conduct probe and submit a report. The Commission took a suo motu case based on a WhatsApp message about the plight of the patient.

According to the patient, he was charged `60,000 for a surgery to remove stones from his kidneys. Even after carrying out the surgery, the patient experienced severe pain. On carrying out a re-examination at a different hospital, it was found the stones were not removed.

The youth said he had spent close to `1 lakh for the treatment. The Commission urged the police not to publicise the name of the private hospital till final orders are issued.