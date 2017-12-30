THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Commissionerate on Friday ordered the closure of 15 restaurants within a 2-km radius of the Secretariat, citing unhygienic conditions and unauthorised operations.

Of the 15, seven establishments were ordered to down shutters for violating hygiene standards and operating without a licence.

They are the Housing Board canteen, Deepa Hotel and Jithu Joji at Palayam, Hotel Kasamia, Trivandrum Cafetaria, Hotel Chirag Inn and an eatery at Vanross Junction.

Eight restaurants and eateries were ordered to close for violating food safety standards and operating in an unclean and unhygienic environment that may cause food poisoning, Food Safety Commissioner Veena N Madhavan said in a statement. The establishments are Hotel Aroma Classic at Vanross Junction; Gulan Fast Food, Hotel Teekay International and Hotel Zam Zam at Palayam; Hotel Arul Jyothi at Statue, the Kerala University library canteen, Kuttanad Restaurant near AKG Centre and Thani Naadan Oonu at Vanross Junction.

The action was taken after complaints were lodged with the Food Safety wing, the commissioner said.

Ten special squads inspected 60 restaurants in the vicinity of the Secretariat and MLA Quarters on Friday.Ten restaurants and eateries were fined a total R3.42 lakh for violating food safety norms and slapped with improvement notices.