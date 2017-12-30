THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has called for strengthening crime investigations for ensuring convictions in cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Behera’s was addressing a ‘crime conference’ held to review the law and order situation and the progress of investigations here on Friday.

In general, the state ranks first in conviction rate for crimes, but this is not true of POCSO cases which is a matter of concern. Investigation officers should keep this aspect in mind, Behera said, urging officers to strengthen measures to prevent crimes against women and children.

The conference concluded that the police have been successful in nabbing the culprits in most of the major crimes. Arrests aside, ensuring punishment for the accused also is an indicator of efficiency. Investigation methods need to be made more scientific with this in mind, Behera said.