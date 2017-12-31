THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sorry state of many bus shelters bearing the name of MLAs and MPs, who used their area development fund to construct them, can be seen in many parts of the district. Due to lack of timely maintenance, the bus shelters have become dilapidated and people have stopped using them. K Muraleedharan MLA wanted the local bodies to take care of such bus shelters.

He made the demand during the District Development Committee meeting held at Collectorate. The District Collector K Vasuki directed officials to entrust the responsibility to local bodies at the time of giving administrative sanction. Her direction is likely to meet with opposition from local bodies since the maintenance continues to be major hassle for them.

The high-tech bus shelters funded by V S Sivakumar MLA constructed at LMS Junction, Palayam and Statue had attracted opposition from the time of implementation. The corporation expresses its inability to pay the electricity bill while the commuters complain of the poor design. A skidding ramp and elevated platform were not favoured by the public.

The bus shelters had all the amenities like Wi-Fi facility, an FM radio, display board and potable water. But most of the facilities have been stolen and vandalised. Besides the maintenance proved to be too costly. MLAs have been making the demand for entrusting the job to the local bodies.The District Development Committee meet decided to carry out the health awareness campaign in consonance with the state-wide campaign.