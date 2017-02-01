Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special help desk at Thiruvananthapuram Central station from Wednesday

Passengers can seek assistance on travel necessities like wheelchair, service of rail sahayaks(porters) and connection trains.

Published: 01st February 2017 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2017 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Central station will have a special help desk in the middle of every platform for passengers from Wednesday. Experienced squad TTEs will man the desk during arrival/departure of trains.

Passengers can seek assistance on travel necessities like wheelchair, service of rail sahayaks(porters) and connection trains. The departure team of TTEs will guide the passengers and assist them to the allotted coaches. On the arrival of trains, TTEs will welcome the passengers and provide any assistance required.

As a passenger-friendly measure, the Thiruvananthapuram division will be deploying TTEs to help passengers, especially those requiring special attention, such as senior citizens, women travelling alone, differently abled and sick passengers. At present, passengers have to run after various officials for these services.

“This is a shift from ticket checking and imposing penalties to welcoming, caring and serving the passengers. Unauthorised and ticketless passengers will be dealt with as per rules but the emphasis will be on service now. The help desk is on an experimental basis,” said a press release.

Recently the Railways had introduced captains to help passengers on board on select trains. Captains are usually seniormost TTEs.

Along with the newly started women facilitation centre, the new facility is aimed at making Thiruvananthapuram Central station one step closer to being the most passenger- friendly station of the Railways.

Divisional Railway Manager Prakash Butani will inaugurate on-board house keeping services in trains on Wednesday. Passengers can demand that the coaches to be cleaned while travelling.

The facility is likely to be introduced in the Thiruvananthapuram - New Delhi Kerala Express leaving at 11.15 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp