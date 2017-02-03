Brand new Bullet catches fire in Jagathy; rider safe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man had a miraculous escape when his brand new Royal Enfield Bullet 500 burst into flames while he was riding it at Jagathy here on Thursday.

The owner, Mohanan Nair of Venjaramoodu, an excise inspector at Amaravila, had bought the bike on January 19 from a showroom at Kazhakkoottam. The vehicle is yet to be registered.

According to Nair, fire broke out from the rear of the bike while he was heading to Jagathy from Edapazhanji. “As soon as I noticed the fire I abandoned the vehicle. Onlookers helped douse the fire,” he said.

The service centre informed Nair the fire might have occurred due to unscientific wiring connecting battery and horn. The service centre has reportedly turned down the request to replace the bike.