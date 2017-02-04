THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Holy Angels’ School, Nanthencode, had reasons to cheer on Friday with the government deciding to close the controversial liquor shop in the school’s neighbourhood.

Students of the girl’s school, their teachers and residents of the area had staged a sit-in on Friday morning, too, demanding closure of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) shop, which opened on Tuesday after being relocated to Nanthencode from Baker Junction, following the Supreme Court order banning liquor shops on national and state highways after March 31.

The students and others said the shop would threaten their safety. On Thursday, the students came out in full strength against the shop. Although Bevco closed the outlet on Thursday morning due to the protests, its alleged move to reopen it in the evening sparked off further protests.

Similar protests erupted near Technopark at Kazhakootam and Kudappanakkunnu against the Bevco outlets. Over the last few days, Bevco has attracted protests across the state after it launched its relocation programme.