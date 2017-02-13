THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you a vintage car buff? Here’s a golden opportunity to view some of the rarest and oldest cars at the upcoming Express Auto Expo 2017, which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ground from February 17.

The three-day expo organised by The New Indian Express, which will feature a variety of stalls including supercars and bikes, will have on display at least 10 cars belonging to members of the Cochin Vintage Club in Kochi. Seven bikes, including Royal Enfield’s rare 1966 Santabulus model is expected to be the crowd puller, says Suresh Krishnan, secretary, CVC.



“ We formed the Club to propagate and create awareness about these classic automobile models. In the past, we had a varied vintage collection especially in Kerala, thanks to the Britishers. However, due to negligence, most of these vehicles were transported outside the state. The CVC was also formed to protect these vintage models,” Suresh Krishnan added.



The vintage cars which will be featured as part of the show include the red-coloured 1949 model Austin A-35, Fiat Topolino 500 cc, the 1954 model Hindustan 14 which paved way to the ambassador, 1962 model Hillman Minx, the 1954 model Fiat Millicento, red coloured Standard Herald 1968 model, Volkswagon Beatle and the 1954 model Willy’s jeep.

The bikes include the UK made matchless bike ( 1954), BSA 1951 model C10L bike and Yamaha Passol 60 cc moped model made in 1980. Apart from these vintage automobiles, the expo will also feature car decor and accessory stalls. The visiting time is 11 am to 9 pm.