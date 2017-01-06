Video ga-ga

Team Indulge By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An astonishing 39 artworks on display at the biennale are of video installations, including Dream Stop at Durbar Hall, by Gary Hill (in pic). Hill’s work uses 32 spy cams to splinter visitors into overlapping images of themselves — upside down, right-side up, magnified, miniaturised, melting and sliding apart.

At Aspinwall House, Kabir Mohanty shows a four-hour video titled Song for an Asian land, while Mikhail Karikis has a 10-minute clip on the life of young boys at an industrial marshland in southeast England. Elsewhere, environmentalist Ravi Agarwal’s Sangam Dialogue raises questions about ecology, while the theatrical video Farewell, Spring and Autumn Pavilions by Taiwanese artist Wu Tien-Chan has become a children’s attraction. For details on video works at the biennale visit kochimuzirisbiennale.org