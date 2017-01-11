‘Vizhinjam will open up new research avenues’

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As work on the Vizhinjam International Seaport in the capital progresses, there is immense scope for management professionals to undertake research in logistics and supply chain management, according to noted academic K S Chandrasekar.

Chandrasekar, Professor and Head of the Institute of Management in Kerala (IMK) here, was interacting with ‘Express’ after receiving the coveted ‘Outstanding PhD research guide award’ instituted jointly by the Association of Indian Management Scholars and the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).

“Research in logistics and supply chain management will pick up once the work on the Vizhinjam seaport progresses. The outcome of this research will be in great demand from companies which are associated with the project. Also, tourism-related research is poised to get a major thrust,” the academic with over 15 years’ experience as a research guide said.

K S Chandrasekar (left) receiving the Outstanding PhD research guide award from Omprakash Gupta, University of Houston- Downtwon and president of the Association of Indian Management Scholars

Quality of research in Kerala

Chandrasekar feels that the quality of management research in Kerala is better than other states. “Students in Kerala who come forward for research have a research mindset in the first place. Due to this quality, they are able to identify the real problems which require attention.

Naturally, this prompts them to come out with something unique,” he observed.

The new UGC research guidelines, which give stress on course work and pre-submission seminars, have helped research scholars get the right orientation, Chandrasekar said.

The academic, who has visited over 40-50 universities, both within India and abroad, as research examiner believes that there is an increased focus towards electronic means of management decision making.

New trends in research

According to Chandrasekar, domains which have immense research possibilities are: e-commerce, e-waste management, cyber-related management issues and intellectual capabilities influencing management decisions.

“We are now moving into modelling of research outputs. That’s the latest trend. For instance, a model can be prepared on consumer behaviour, individual buying and group buying patterns. Management researchers in India are now introducing more and more models into the market which are being learnt and understood by people across the globe,” the academic said.