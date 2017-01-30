Medex extended till February 12 due to high public turnout

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medex, the medical exhibition going on at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, has been extended till February 12 taking into account the large number of visitors.

The one-month exhibition was to end on January 31. It is estimated that as many as 1.5 lakh people have already visited the exhibition. The timing of the exhibition was also rescheduled last week and has been extended till 11 pm.

The exhibition showcases more than 1,000 exhibits depicting normal to pathological varients, original specimens of diseases, animation and videos, medical illustrations and posters, virtual and augmented reality shows, mega walk-ins and interactive learning devices.

Equipment and live specimens of various departments are on display. Besides this, replicas of operation theatres and a virtual reality box is also present that gives a three-dimensional experience.

The visitors can also have experience of the live surgeries that is performed at the medical college.