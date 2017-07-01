THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 75th round of the National Sample Survey, which helps in socio-economic planning and policy making, will commence in the state from Saturday. The survey this year focuses on household consumer expenditure and household health and education expenditure.

Specially trained statistical officers will visit select households and collect details of consumer expenditure and social consumption related to health and education. During the survey, data will be collected not only on consumption level but also on the pattern of consumption.

The survey on health will focus on indicators of morbidity, hospitalisation rates, utilisation of public and private healthcare institutions and proportion of institutional childbirth with special focus on out-of-pocket expenditure and the government-financed health insurance programmes. It focuses on basic quantitative information on the sector, especially on the household expenditure on treating communicable diseases.

The main objective of the survey on social consumption related to education is to build indicators on the participation of the persons in the education system and expenditure incurred by household members. It will cover qualitative and quantitative aspects. Under qualitative aspect, the survey will include literacy, educational level attained, type of institution, nature of institution and current attendance/enrollment. On quantitative aspect, information will be collected on expenditure on education.

In addition to the NSS, a Swachh Bharat Survey is being conducted in the first six months.

As part of the survey, details will be collected on the availability of public toilets, drainage, and garbage dumping facilities. The data collected will be used for the preparation of Swachhta Status report of India.