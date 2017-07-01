THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Slogans, be it political or cultural, gave strength to struggles and acted as a unifying factor for common goals, said Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman VS Achuthanandan.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Thotta Charithram Kettittilla’, a book on political slogans by senior journalist George Pulikan, at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Friday. Recalling slogans raised during various political struggles such as the freedom struggle and liberation struggle, the veteran CPM leader said one can understand the social and political situations under which the slogans were raised.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who received the first copy from Achuthanandan, recited the slogans raised in Delhi and Kerala. He recalled some of the slogan writers in his party and the counter slogans by Opposition parties.

CPI leader Pannian Raveendran said slogans revealed a great deal about the political history of the state. He lamented the silent protest without sloganeering by political parties these days. “The style of politics has changed after the popularity of television and it has affected the demand for slogans,” said V Muraleedharan, national executive committee member of the BJP.