THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district will soon get another centre for traditional medicines with an Ayush Holistic Centre coming up at Saigramam. The Centre, which is a collaboration of the state and Central governments, would facilitate ayurveda, siddha, homeo and yoga treatment.



Health Minister K K Shylaja will inaugurate the Holistic Centre this month. Stating there would be no cash counters at the centre, Ananda Kumar, founder and executive director of Saigramam said any person can utilise the service of the institution.



He said the centre is coming up as part of the Centre’s initiative of promoting ayush. “It is the first NGO in the state which has been allotted such a centre by the Union Ayush department,” he said.

The infrastructure would be provided by Saigramam and the doctors for each stream would be appointed by the State government, he said. Even yoga teachers would be appointed by the state government, he added.



The centre is coming up in a 3,000 sq feet building and the works have been completed. The building has been built a cost of Rs 24 lakh, he said. Ananda Kumar said separate facilities have been arranged for yoga. As for the drugs, Ananda Kumar said the government will provide it.

The centre will have only OP facilities now with the timings being 8 am to 2 pm. As many as 300 patients are expected to visit the centre per day, he said.



Ayush Holistic Centres are being set up as part of Central government’s initiative to promote Indian medical systems and make people aware of their importance and efficacy. The state has already set up Ayush Holistic Centres in some parts in the government sector.