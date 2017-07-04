THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AIMED at revamping Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (MILMA) and to identify the challenges faced by the cooperative dairy sector, the government has constituted an expert committee with former Diary Development Commissioner Lida Jacob as the chairperson.



Dairy development director Georgekutty Jacob, Chandra Gupta Institute of Management, Patna, director G Mukund Das and Institute of Cooperative Management, Kannur, director in charge Sasikumar M V are the other members. The committee has a period of six months to furnish the report.



The committee will study various models of restructuring and suggest the best-suited model for Milma to improve its operational efficiency and financial management. It will also look into whether the state federation and the three regional milk unions can be amalgamated to form a single cooperative entity that could ensure more professional, financial and operational efficiency.



The present day administrative, functional and financial structure of the three-tier dairy cooperative structure and its various operations will also be examined. It will also look into what extent Milma has attained the set goals and objectives for which the organisation was constituted. The committee would also suggest appropriate human resource strategies which would help in the efficient utilisation of the skilled manpower.



The committee will also look into measures for strengthening the linkages with departments/organisations like the Dairy development Department, National Dairy Development Board, Animal Husbandry Department and Kerala Livestock Development Board.