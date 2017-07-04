THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will entrust a high-level expert panel to look into the feasibility of taking over FACT, if the Centre is reluctant to revive the unit. The assurance was given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing a meeting of FACT union leaders.

The government is going ahead with the procedures to set up a Petrochemical complex, by purchasing 600 acres of unused land at FACT. The Chief Minister urged the unions to take a pro-active stance towards the government move which help attract investments to the tune of `1,200 crore and create thousands of job opportunities. The government will purchase land at a price fixed by the Collector.



Industries Minister A C Moideen, Industries Additional Chief Secretary Paul Antony, K Muraleedharan MLA, C P John and CITU leaders K N Raveendranath and K Chandran Pillai attended the meeting.

Stating that FACT products are in good demand in the market, CITU leader K N Raveendranath pointed at the need for proper investment.