THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has said people-friendly development was needed rather than capitalist development. He also said a only a communist can go ahead with people-friendly development in mind.



He said this while inaugurating the K Damodaran Memorial programme here on Monday. Kanam said Damodaran was the first Malayali Communist and the first member among Keralites to become a member of the Communist party. He was also in the forefront in forming the Communist party in the state, Kanam said.



CPI state assistant secretary Sathya Mokeri, CPI district secretary G R Anil, T P Sankarankutty Nair and Viswamnangalam Sundareshan were present at the function.Kanam bats for people-friendly devpt