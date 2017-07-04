THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of growing instances of sale of children and illegal adoptions being reported in the district, Thiruvananthapuram district administration and various stakeholders for child protection have joined hands to take stringent actions and create awareness to ensure the welfare of children.

It was reported recently that a woman from Kattakada near here had sold her baby to a couple from Tamil Nadu. Similar cases have been reported from various parts of the district. Taking into account these incidents, the police suspect an illegal adoption racket is operating in the district. The most recent incident was reported from Kazhakootam on Tuesday.

“We have been holding regular meetings with the stakeholders to evaluate the developments. The rise in the number of cases of illegal adoptions being reported in the district is a matter of concern. As a result, we have decided to collect details of the families and children in the district who are economically and socially backward,” said District Collector S Venkatesapathy.

He has also instructed the officials to make effective the functioning of the panchayat and the block level committees for child protection in the district. “The cases reported from villages and towns in the district are comparatively low. In order to ensure such cases are reported, there is a need to ensure a proper mechanism in the grassroots level,” said District Child Protection Officer Subair K K. “It is not just the issue of illegal adoption, but also cases of child marriages, labour and abuse which have to be dealt with,” said Subair. “Number of cases being reported has increased since the Kattakada incident, but this could be due to the increased awareness on the issue,” he added.

“Though the committees are holding regular meetings, we have decided to give them training as well to improve their efficiency,” Subair said. He said illegal adoptions are common between relatives and a majority of cases reported do not involve the exchange of money. “People have to be educated on how a child can be adopted legally. The process is same throughout the country and online via the Central Adoption Resource Authority’s website (www.cara.nic.in),” Subair said.

“With the help of Childline India, police, health officials and the committees for child protection, an awareness campaign will be launched in the district to prevent the sale of children,” Venkatesapathy said. “Special focus needs to be given to protect children who are found abandoned in the city,” the collector added.

Who is allowed to adopt a child?



In India, an Indian, Non Resident Indian (NRI), or a foreign citizen may adopt a child. There are specific guidelines and documentation for each group of prospective adoptive parents. A single female or a married couple can adopt a child. In India, a single male is usually not eligible to be an adoptive parent. An exception to this rule is the noted dance instructor Sandip Soparrkar, who has recently adopted a young boy. This is a special case rather than the norm. A single man desiring to adopt a child may be eligible if he applies through a registered agency. However, he will still only be able to adopt a male child.