THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kattakkada MLA I B Satheesh said the BJP was responsible for the demolition of the Dalit family’s house at Kattakkada. Responding to the BJP’s proposed ‘Dalit Neeti Raksha March’ on July 15 to his camp office, Satheesh told ‘Express’ the family was wasting the chance of getting 10 cents of land and their house by falling prey to the BJP’s strategy to claim political mileage out of the case.

I B Satheesh

He said the family was residing in the 10 cents of land offered to them by DYFI district secretary Saju’s father Ismail Kannu. It was following the resurvey the Dalit family received 24 cents of land. As it was a mistake on the part of the Revenue authorities, Ismail Kannu moved the court and the munsif and subcourts delivered verdict in favour of the landlord.

Satheesh said Kumari and her family were CPM sympathisers and the party had supported them in the initial stage. He said while he was the Kattakkada area secretary he had personally intervened and asked the landlord to give 10 cents of land to the family. “But the BJP workers who managed to influence the family persuaded them to encroach upon Ismail Kannu’s land.”