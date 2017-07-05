THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal ASP R Aditya constituted a special team on Tuesday to track down the culprits who unleashed attacks at several residences at Azhoor and Anathalavattom in Chirayinkeezhu.

Over a dozen residences were vandalised by two rival gangs claiming to be the gang members of goons, Ottakam Rajesh and Kochukuttan alias Shibukumar. The incident on Monday was in retaliation to a long-standing rivalry between the two gangs, the police said.

According to Aditya, a case was registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits. “A team has been formed led by Attingal CI M Anilkumar,” said the ASP. “We have started tracking down the culprits but are yet to confirm the attack was part of a gang war. However, all the culprits have been identified and will be brought to book soon.”

The police said tension has been prevailing in Chirayinkeezhu town for the past four days. The attacks on Monday were the handiwork of the local goons supported by local drug dealers and other criminals.

Three persons were injured in the attack and are under treatment at Government Hospital at Chirayinkeezhu. At Muttappalam, a gang hurled country bombs and created an atmosphere of panic.

Many vehicles parked in front of the residences of gang members were destroyed and some were stolen. At Anathalavattom, six houses were attacked with stones. Local residents blame police apathy for the repeated instances of gang war and disorder. “The police didn’t take any action in past incidents and failed to arrest any of the wrongdoers,” said a social worker from Chirayinkeezhu, who wishes to remain anonymous. “The residents at Azhoor have suffered a lot and it is high time the police put an end to this.”

