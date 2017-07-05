Students of Christ Nagar International School receiving the welcome kit at the launch of the British Council Reading Challenge Programme at their school

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Christ Nagar International School in the city has launched the British Council Reading Challenge Programme for the new academic year to inculcate reading habit among the students.

The Reading Challenge Programme follows the pattern of ‘read a book in a week’ and follows in the footsteps of the CNIS Book Week which was conducted during the previous academic year. The programme was inaugurated by poet Meera Nair the other day.

The students will be reading books on themes given by the British Council. The school chose the theme ‘Space Hop’ for students of first to third grades and ‘Record Breakers’ for fourth to eighth grades.

The programme will run for six weeks by the end of which the students will participate in various workshops that involve activities around word games, puzzles, quiz, and storytelling. Students will also be encouraged to write book reviews.

Every student will be awarded a participation letter while the students who do exceptionally well will be presented a certificate of achievement and a medal.

The challenge was launched with a Class I student reading aloud a short story. The students took the first book home to start the challenge which will run till mid-August.

Principal Fr Sony Palathra, vice principal Fr Joseph Eenthemkuzhy, British Council executive Naveen Kumar, academic coordinator Thomas Mani and teacher coordinator Preeti K were present at the inaugural function.