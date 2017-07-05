THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hospitals, both government and private, in the state continued to be flooded with fever patients even as four deaths were reported on Tuesday. According to the Directorate of Health Services, two dengue-related deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram and one from Malappuram, taking the dengue death toll to 70 for the period from June 1 to July 4. It also reported 866 suspected and 244 confirmed dengue cases.

A fever death was also reported from Thiruvananthapuram in the last two days. As many as 26,068 fever cases were reported from across the state on Tuesday. In the case of leptospirosis, the DHS reports 11 suspected and 10 confirmed cases. Seven people were infected with H1N1 virus.