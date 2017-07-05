THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police on Tuesday nabbed a notorious thief in connection with a housebreak that took place a decade ago at Pachalloor near Thiruvallam. The police identified the accused as Thaygarajan alias Rajan, 45, a native of Vadasery, Nagercoil. The Thiruvallam police recorded the arrest and he has been remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused had looted 200 sovereigns of gold ornaments kept for a wedding in the residence of Aheendrababu on August 22, 2007. The accused, along with his accomplices broke into the locked residence and stole the valuables from an almirah. The police said the accomplices will also be arrested soon.

Rajan is accused of several housebreaks reported in the city in the last decade. With his arrest, several burglary cases have been solved. He had also committed burglaries in Neyyattinkara, Attingal, Kadinamkulam and Chirayinkeezhu, and is accused of several theft cases reported in Tamil Nadu.

Rajan landed in the police net as he was beginning a large theft operation in the city. Inter-state thieves take advantage of the monsoon to come to the state to commit housebreaks, said the police.