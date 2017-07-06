THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has decided to reconstitute the Admission Fee Supervisory Committee based on new amendments. As part of this, the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to Medical Educational Institutions) 2017 ordinance will be introduced with necessary amendments.

The committee with Justice R Rajendrababu as chairman, will have Higher Education Secretary, Health Department Additional Secretary, Law Secretary, Director of Medical Education and Commissioner of Entrance Examinations as official members. Joy Job Kulaveli, S Suresh Babu, Rani Nair (MCI representative) and Krishnan Karangad (SC/ST representative) will be the other members.

The Cabinet will recommend to the Governor to promulgate an ordinance entrusting the Public Service Commission to make appointments of employees and staff to the Kerala Administrative Tribunal.

The ordinance is being brought based on the Kerala PSC (Additional functions with respect to the services under the Kerala Administrative Tribunal) Act.

A decision in this regard was taken in August 2016 based on which the ordinance is being introduced. Now, the PSC will have the authority to recruit employees to the Administrative Tribunal in the same manner in which it conducts recruitment to the subordinate judiciary.

The Cabinet gave nod for admissions to 63 higher secondary batches - with less than 50 students - only for 2017-18 academic year. Sanction was given on condition that permanent teachers should not be appointed if there’s at least 40 students in a batch.

Amendments will be brought in the guidelines to provide pensions to small and marginal farmers. As per the new changes, those who get farmers’ pension of Rs 1,000 will be eligible for social security pension. However those who became eligible for farmers’ pension with effect from January 21, 2017, will not be eligible for social security pension.