THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony has called for a broad alliance at the Centre, including all secular and democratic parties, to take on the present rulers.

“A new political formula should be adopted at the Centre during the 2019 elections so as to take on the present leadership at the Centre,” he said while inaugurating the year-long K Karunakaran birth centenary programme here.

“The situation at the Centre today is not good for the country. India has now deviated from its secular ideology, liberal democracy and tolerant stand. In the name of cow, language, culture, Kapp Panchayat and other issues, the country is being divided. There should be a change to this,” he said. There could be political differences in the state, but these should not come in the way of fighting fascist forces.

“Let there be political differences in the state. But a broad alliance should be formed against the fascist forces so the country does not lose its secular and democratic values,” he said. Noting nothing is impossible in politics, Antony said K Karunakaran had proved this in 1969 during the formation of the Achutha Menon Government. Karunakaran had only nine MLAs with him whereas 117 MLAs were on the other side.

However, Karunakaran took the initiative in forming the government, Antony said. Even now, the formula has significance and it could be adopted in 2019, he said. If Karunakaran was alive, fundamentalist forces would not have raised their heads. Karunakaran was a great leader who had brought in many developments to the state.

Not only in state politics but also in national politics, Karunakaran was a king maker, he said. SC/ST Minister A K Balan asked the Congress leadership and activists to introspect on the party’s decline in the past many years at the time of celebrating the birth centenary of the great leader. He said Karunakaran was a leader who was difficult to be defined.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chenithala said Karunakaran was a strong leader and a great administrator. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said Karunakaran was a totally different leader who always took practical decisions. Nedumbasssery International Airport was one of the mega projects the leader contributed to the state, Chandy said.