THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel effort to bring down alcohol consumption and drug abuse, an international conclave of persons born on June 26 - the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking - will be held in the state soon.

The first edition of the gathering organised by Ashraya Charitable Society of Kottarakkara will be held on August 15 in the state capital. ‘Ashraya’, a first of its kindgathering, is expected to attract people born on the anti-drug day across the globe, said Kalayapuram Jose, General Secretary.

“ This interesting event will be organised as an experiment. Based on the number of participants, we will decide whether it will be organised in the coming years. However, the initial proceedings have begun and Malayali organisations around the world have been informed to ensure good participation,” Jose said.

He also said the aim of the event is to create awareness among the people across the globe on the hazardous effects of drug abuse and alcohol consumption.

“Drug abuse has become a global threat. Hence we need a global perspective to control it. This conclave will exert pressure on the countries to ensure they take strong action to prevent the abuse”, he said.

Ashraya Charitable Society, an NGO, has been involved in raising awareness on the ill effects of drug abuse for the past 25 years in the state. Alcohol consumption can destroy the foundations of a society and family. A study reveals drugs and alcohol are catalysts to criminal activities. Drugs have a major role in triggering terrorism activities. The intake of drugs has also hindered the country’s growth in every aspect. Those who wish to join the gathering can send an email to asrayainternational@gmail.com or call 8606982626.

A state-level poster designing competition has been organised as part of the gathering. Those interested in designing posters related to hazardous effects of drugs, alcohol and tobacco can send their designs to Ashraya Sangetham, Kalayapuram, Kottarakkara, Kollam, 691560.

Specifications: Posters should have a dimension of 70 cm * 55 cm. The drawings should be made only with watercolours. A single participant can create a maximum of three posters. There are no age limits for participation. The first, second and third prize winners will be given cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.