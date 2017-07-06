THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir said a report has been sought from the state government on the political violence and murders in the state.

“The state BJP had given petitions regarding political violence and murder in the state. The BJP office was also attacked. We have sought a report from the state government on the political violence and murders,” he said after a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Home Paul Antony, state police chief Loknath Behera and top officers.

However, Hansraj lauded the Kerala police, saying the state had a good policing system. The community police system is helpful in fighting radicalisation drive among the youth. On Maoist activities, he said the three southern states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka - had Maoist presence. On Muslim youths joining the Islamic State (IS), he said reports of only 22 people joining the terror organisation have come out. No other cases have been reported till date, he said.

He said the law and order situation in the state was reviewed. Coastal security in the state has to be enhanced and funds will be made available for buying more vehicles and patrol boats. Assistant IG Rahul R Nair and Women battalion chief R Nishanthini attended the meeting.