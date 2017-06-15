Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Burglars strike at Neyyattinkara, again

Hardly three days after a string of burglaries was reported in different shops in Neyyattinkara town, similar burglaries took place at six shops at Udiyankulangara near Parassala. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hardly three days after a string of burglaries was reported in different shops in Neyyattinkara town, similar burglaries took place at six shops at Udiyankulangara near Parassala. 


The burglaries were reported around 7.30 am on Wednesday when the staff of a restaurant found the cash box looted. The burglars struck six adjacent shops at Udiyankulangara junction. The Parassala police have registered a case in connection with the incident and a probe was initiated. The police suspect the same team who had struck the shops at Neyyattinkara are behind the act.


Burglars decamped with cash and other valuables worth `91,500. According to the police, the culprits broke the roof tiles of the shops. The burglars had stolen the cash and took two mobile phones from a shop. Two of the shops are lottery agencies and hence they had also stolen lottery tickets. A team of forensic, fingerprint experts and dog squad examined the shops. 


Meanwhile, the Neyyattinkara police had released a sketch of a culprit who broke into a shop at Neyyattinkara, using the CCTV visuals.

