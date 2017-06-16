Screenings begin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tenth international documentary and short film festival got off to a colourful start here on Friday. Spectators largely expressed satisfaction on the quality of films exhibited on the first day.



According to the festival authorities the number of overseas delegates saw a jump this year. The total number of delegates who registered for the event crossed 1,500 on Friday morning. Opening films Oscar Nominated film “Life Animated” by Roger Ross Williams and “Sakhisona” which bagged best short film award at The Rotterdam International Film Festival received acclaim.



Among the films which received crowd’s attention on the first day were maestro Dim Wender’s “A Trick of Light” (German), Nada Riyadh’s “Happily Ever After” (Arabic) and Siddharth Chauhan’s “Pashi”.

Noted Malayalam films were Sangeet Unni’s “Rooms”, George Kora’s “Last Day of Summer” and Binoy Raveendran’s “Grace Villa”.



Short film director Bepson Norbel said the festival had a bunch of good films which would inspire young filmmakers. “When we watch these films, we learn from them - be it tips on acting, music or writing,” he said.



Nikhil Johnson, film editor, opined that some films at the festival were part of the history while some others are on the way to becoming one.“As a member of the industry, I get inspired while watching films and learn new tips from them. Today I saw German film “A Trick of Light” which did not even have sub titles. Yet we were able to understand the film because of beautiful visual narrative,” he said.



Several film makers expressed dissatisfaction over Centre’s denial of censor exemption to three documentary films. Criticising the move, director Harold Antony Paulson said the denial was in bad taste.

He said the directors can overcome these hurdles by exploring the potential of social media.

“Platforms like YouTube, Vimeo provide venue and publicity to films which are banned from such events and festivals. The support of social media brings everything together and enhances popularity.” said Paulson.

According to him the government must focus on the quality and content of festivals rather than increasing its numbers. He said there should be a platform for judgement and criticism.



A total of 210 films will be screened in the festival. 33 films, including nine documentaries and 14 short films, will be screened in the international category. There are films based on the themes of post-war, terrorism, genocide and anti-fascism.The screenings are at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres.