THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weeks have passed after the sea wrecked homes on the Valiyathura coast, but there has been no move from the part of the government to rehabilitate the affected families.

The total number of those displaced by sea erosion including those displaced recently who have been sheltered at the Port department’s godown is 206. A project to set up permanent habitations for the victims of previous years’ sea attack is still underway and the speed with which the project is moving would put a snail to shame.

With the two-month-long rough sea season set to begin by June-end, people in the coastal area are living with their fingers crossed. According to Valiyathura councillor Sheeba Patrick, there is no end in sight for the fishermen’s plight.

“There are about 400 houses in the Kochuthoppu-Beemappally stretch which are under high threat. These houses come under the first category of risky houses near the sea,” she said.

Sheeba said the much-touted rehabilitation scheme for the displaced fishermen is progressing very slow. The government had announced a flat complex project where 196 families would be rehabilitated.

“In January, when the foundation stone for the complex was laid near the sewage treatment plan at Muttathara, government had announced that the project would be completed in nine months. But six months after, not even the basement has been completed,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government’s focus to relocate families under threat, rather than protecting existing houses, has evoked resentment among the residents.

Sebastian, a 52-year-old fisherman residing at Valiyathura said the ambitious scheme was better said than done. “Anyone with common sense would know that the government cannot complete such a mammoth task in near future. What we want now is a strong sea wall that would protect our houses,” he said.

Fisheries Department officers said they were unaware of any plan to set up sea wall. “A rough estimate had showed that a sea wall between Valiyathura and Sangumugham would cost about nine crore. Besides, the huge cost, the end result will be that the erosion will intensify in areas not covered by the wall,” they said.

“We’ve been told that the government plans to relocate families to safer locations. Houses would be built under the Life Mission,” they said.

Relocation is a costly affair and the government has not given any assurance on that, councillor Sheeba Patrick said. “Fishermen will not move to faraway places since they earn their livelihood from sea. There is no government land in Valiyathura ward and acquiring private property is the only option,” she said.

“While the government wants to acquire land at fair value, the owners demand market price. Unless, the government changes its decision, the project will not materialise,” she added.