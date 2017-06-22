THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping to the tradition of yoga, many schools across the city celebrated the Yoga Day. Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom joined the third International Yoga Day celebration on Wednesday with a mass yoga demonstration presented by the students in the school sports ground. The students were joined by the entire staff, headed by the principal, S Ajayakumar.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr S Ajith Kumar, Member, VMC who addressed the gathering and joined in the yoga session lasting for one hour. He lauded the school for its various initiatives and advised students to make yoga a way of life. More than 4,000 students and 150 staff members participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School NCC Unit, Kowdiar, under 2, Kerala Battalion, celebrated the International Day at the school premises. ESI state director Ajitha R Nair inaugurated the function. Principal Fr Kurian Chalangady presided over the celebration. Janamithri Police security leader Grace Merlin, yoga trainer Anand Narayan and Associate NCC Officer Aseena Dileep were also present at the function.

Bharateeya Vidya Peedom Central School held lectures on yoga and demonstration by experts, mass yoga and various cultural events were held to mark the day. Sathya ji, chief yoga instructor, Sivananda Ashrama was the chief guest. Principal Prathap Rana and school joint secretary M Gopakumar were present on the occasion.



Yoga Day observed at SCTIMST

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute For Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) dean Kalyana Krishnan inaugurated the International Yoga Day at Swasthi Conventional Hall. Associate medical superintendent Kavitha Raja and deputy medical superintendent Dr Jawahar S K spoke on the occasion. This was followed by a yoga class in which various asanas, pranayamas and meditation were practised. The event also marked the completion of one year of yoga training for SCTIMST employees. The institution is also engaged in research on Yoga.

Around 1,500 people, including students and teachers of NSS College for Women, Neeramankara, particiated in the two-hour yoga demonstration organised at Bharat Bhavan, under the Department of Cultural Affairs on Wednesday. The yoga session was led by Monica Rathi, Anil Anantha Chaitanya and Gouri. Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur and principal P Ambilkutty Amma spoke on the occasion.

Teachers, trainees, and staff of the Sports Authority of India - Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) along with national and international level athletes came together to celebrate the International Yoga Day at the SAI LNCPE, Kariavattom on Wednesday. They were also joined by students from nearby schools and colleges at the demonstration held at the Athletics Stadium on the college campus. Around 1,000 people participated in the yoga demonstration inaugurated by academic in-charge K V K Reddy.

The demonstration was led by Rajendra Yogacharya. LNCPE assistant director Premjith Lal, Poonthura Soman, SAI Bengaluru deputy director M Venkitesha Reddy and Stalin Nagarajan were present. Technopark along with Vivekananda Study Circle (VSC) conducted Yogathon in Technopark at Bhavani Building in Technopark Campus. M (Mumtaz Ali Khan)- founder of Satsang Foundation delivered the keynote address. He told the techies that practicing yoga will definitely give them a chance to experience bliss and calmness within yourself which will enable a good work life balance.

“As normally understood by people, yoga is not only an art of living, but also ‘Science of Living’ showing you a holistic way to achieve equilibrium between mind and body. This means that in addition to doing ‘asanas’ and ‘pranayams’, one has to take a scientific approach in choosing food habits and lifestyles perfectly in harmony with the nature,” said Mumtaz.

The Yogathon was led by an instructor from Art of Living, Technopark Chapter. According to Mumtaz simpler and proper diet control was the first step, followed with good exercise and stress free life for creating a healthy, active, strong and intelligent human being, he said. The Yogathon was followed by a free Isha Upa Yoga Session at the Bhavani Atrium in the campus organised by the Isha Yoga Foundation.