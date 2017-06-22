THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With diseases like the H1N1 and dengue claiming lives by the dozen in the state, the idea of waste management at source has taken on special significance. And it looks like city scientist V B Manilal might just have a solution for our troubles.

An emeritus scientist at the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE), Manilal has developed what he calls the Kitchen wastes Self Composter (KSC) which is a system for self-processing of biodegradable kitchen wastes into soil-enriching compost employing microorganisms with very little investment.

What makes KSC handier is the fact that there is no additional cost involved in the composting process in the machine as the microbial degraders are augmented to multiply and act on the wastes and decomposing it.

Manilal said a 250-litre capacity plastic self-composter will stabilize around 1.5 kg waste daily. The system is also compactly designed to be set up in a small outdoor area and can be shifted wherever required.

Ample aeration is provided for faster biodegradation and the device is durable for long term operation. Proper use of the device will control all sources of pollution from waste decomposition including foul smell, unlike in many methods practiced currently.

“Today there is little options to manage putrescible kitchen wastes at most homes, and it is a serious threat to human life and environment. When collection, transportation, and treatment in a centralised facility is unavailable in many towns and cities in the country, KSC is a suitable method to treat and manage wastes at the source of generation,” said Manilal.

“The operation of KSC is very simple, trouble free and non-hazardous. The biodegradable wastes of the household can be loaded every day to the composter,” he said. “In due course, the biowastes are degraded by the microorganisms and converted to stable compost which is useful for soil enrichment,” Manilal added.

Manilal has set up a model of this composter at the CSIR - National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology here.

KSC

Composting unit works for daily waste disposal

Converts waste to organic manure at the source

All biodegradable waste is decomposed and composted

Overview