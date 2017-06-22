THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sound of mizhavu filled the school auditorium, as a lady, not wearing a traditional costume performed on stage. Her face was animated demonstrated the Navarasas on her face. The performer was Kalamandalam Sindhu, a Nangyar Koothu artist. Thinking out of the box as part of the Reading Week celebrations, the school authorities of St Mary’s School, Pattom decided to introduce a two-and-a-half hour session for students of St Mary’s School, Pattom by artist Kalamandalam Sindhu.

The event was conducted by the school’s Malayalam Department. James, teacher of Malayalam Department, introduced students to the dying temple art form, which according to him, is as important as inculcating reading habits. He says, “ Kerala has always had a rich tradition of art and cultural heritage. Unfortunately, these art forms are now rarely seen. The demonstration was done to introduce children to the unique form of temple art, and if possible create in them an interest for the same.”

For Kalamandalam Sindhu, who has been performing Koodiyattam and Nangyar Koothu for the past 25 years, the temple art was a passion which developed gradually. “I was basically a Bharathanatyam student. My father wanted me to learn Koodiyattam. Though I was not interested at first, I gradually became fascinated by the art form.”

The artist believes she has done her bit to create lovers for the art form in the city. However, she still feels there is a long way to go. “Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam and drawing are the arts that are popularised in our school. However, the first two are not part of our state’s culture. School authorities have to take the initiative to introduce children to our traditional art forms like Kathakali, Koodiyattam and Mohiniyattam. There are hardly any opportunities for children to watch these performing arts.”

According to James, the students enjoyed the demonstration. “They asked the artiste to demonstrate a variety of expressions- from the sunrise to a peacock dancing,” he said.

Kalamandalam Sindhu also teaches the temple art form to students at Margi in the city.The artist has also performed the form of Koodiyattam in many stages across the state and outside.

The school plans to end it’s Reading Week celebrations with an elaborate event on June 30, according to James. Plans are also on to create a large album of poets and other literary figures.