THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The author Ruskin Bond, who lives in Mussoorie, is very fond of flowers, but could never have a garden of his own. He wrote an article recently, ‘Where have all the flowers gone?’ (appropriating the popular old Pete Seeger lyric), in which he describes how he would resort to subterfuge to indulge in his passion. “Never having had a garden of my own, I am in the habit of putting down seeds and plants in other peoples’ gardens, often without their knowledge,” he says.



The best-laid plants

The personal narratives apart, before planting a tree, it always helps to have a plan in place.

There should be sufficient spacing between plants to allow the roots to grow, expand and spread freely. Bright sunlight in an open area for a minimum of seven to eight hours is required for plants; partial or total shade is not conducive for their growth.

If sunlight is not adequate, plants tend to spread and grow larger, to gather more sunlight. Water quality is of utmost importance for plants, as it is for human beings. For instance, bore well water is ‘hard’ and not good for watering plants. For conservation, used water can be filtered by passing it through blue metal jelly (used for laying roads) and then be re-used safely for gardening.

A basic kit of gardening tools would be necessary and sufficient. Kits are easily available in department stores, supermarkets and shops selling exclusively garden-related material for about `1,000 to `1,500.

The three ‘p’s – Patience, Passion / Practice and Persistence / Perseverance – are required for

gardening. Nothing comes easy; one must tend to a garden with love and patience. Typically, a whole year of care and maintenance may be required for a home garden to survive and thrive.

Green fields forever

During tree plantation drives, lakhs of saplings are distributed and planted, but the survival rate is low. The main causes of plants withering away and dying may be — plantation in unsuitable locations, poor quality of water, and succumbing to attacks by insects and pests.

There are different types of insects which are an anathema for plants. Some attack the ends, that is, the buds and leaves, while others attack the wood, that is, the stems and branches. Gardeners must beware of flying insects as well; airborne diseases are a greater threat than waterborne ones.

For their protection, plants can be washed with mild detergent solution and lime water, asfungal and

bacterial systems

do not like alkaline media.The infected parts of plants should be

cut and disposed off before washing the remaining good parts of the plants.

Plants are like children – each has its own preferences. Their needs have to be assessed and met as required.