THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors from private medical colleges will soon join hands with the state Health Department to tackle the rising cases of fever in the capital. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by the District Collector S Venkatesapathy in which principals of various private medical colleges participated.

Doctors of private medical colleges, Post Graduate students and staff will participate in programmes to create awareness among the public, treatment of fever cases and anti-vector campaigns. The doctors who attended the meeting were of the view that the public should be made aware of the possibilities of contracting contagious diseases and the treatment protocol to be followed if afflicted by diseases.

Self-medication should be avoided and treatment should be started at the right time. The doctors were also of the view that the public should be made aware of the need to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in houses.

District Medical Officer Jose J D’Cruz, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital Principal Thomas Mathew, Vattappara SUT Medical College Principal Dr Joy Philip, Gokulam Medical College Principal Dr V Girija, Kattayikkonam Medical College Principal Dr M V Indira, National Health Mission District Programme Manager Dr Swapna A and Additional District Magistrate John V Samuel were present at the meeting.

District- Level Meeting Today

A meeting to assess the progress of anti-fever measures will be held on Friday. The meeting, to be held at 2 pm, will be inaugurated by Kadakampally Surendran, the minister in charge of the capital district.

The meeting is being convened on the basis of a recent cabinet decision.