THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Friday Fire Brigade in the capital responded to a different kind of emergency, tackling the reason behind the fever outbreak which killed about seven persons and hospitalised hundreds.

Premises of three institutions, including the Government Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud, were cleaned by the Fire Brigade and the mission would continue until the disease spread is brought under control.

About 40 personnel pooled in from various stations in the city participated in the sanitation drive on the hospital premises. Divisional officer D Dileepan who led the programme said the focus was on preventing mosquito breeding on the premises.

The hospital staff too joined the drive and the volunteers cleared bushes and undergrowth on the vast campus. Waste, except medical, was collected and buried in vacant spots with the help of an earth mover.

“The state is facing a crisis and it is our duty to give maximum support to the government’s fever control programme. Cleaning up abandoned compounds and public office premises is what we can do with our minimum facilities,” he said.

Dileepan said additional work was being carried out without affecting their routine works.

Fourteen fire stations in the capital will conduct sanitation drives at locations under their jurisdiction. Station officer Suresh Kumar and Sanal Kumar also attended the programme.